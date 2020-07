Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Annual Rental. The Charm of this town is found here. First floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment . LR with hardwood floors, FP ( not to be used) 2 closets and lots of light from windows. Dining area w/built-corner cabinet. Generous sized Master Bedroom, porch off the kitchen. The convenience of W/D and location close to train, center of town and beaches, Water is split with owner and wrap-around open porch also shared. Water view from porch.