Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

294 Harvard Place

294 Harvard Place · No Longer Available
Location

294 Harvard Place, Monmouth County, NJ 07751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is it! Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2.5 Baths. Coventry model in the desirable Millponds community in Morganville. This beautifully redone home feature ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor. The gorgeous kitchen boasts 42'' white cabinets with granite countertops, center island, SS appliances and beautiful backsplash. In addition, the decorative fireplace and the renovated half bath complete the first level. New laminate flooring throughout the entire second level and 2 renovated full baths. Newer Washer/Dryer units in the upstairs hallway. Recessed lighting throughout the home and custom closets in the bedrooms! Close to NYC Commute, major highways, restaurants & shopping. No pets allowed in the community. Pictures are from prior to tenant moving in. Also listed for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

