294 Harvard Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is it! Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2.5 Baths. Coventry model in the desirable Millponds community in Morganville. This beautifully redone home feature ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor. The gorgeous kitchen boasts 42'' white cabinets with granite countertops, center island, SS appliances and beautiful backsplash. In addition, the decorative fireplace and the renovated half bath complete the first level. New laminate flooring throughout the entire second level and 2 renovated full baths. Newer Washer/Dryer units in the upstairs hallway. Recessed lighting throughout the home and custom closets in the bedrooms! Close to NYC Commute, major highways, restaurants & shopping. No pets allowed in the community. Pictures are from prior to tenant moving in. Also listed for rent.