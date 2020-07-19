28 Goshawk Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Center Hall Colonial with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bath. Located on a Cul-De-Sac offering Two story foyer, Formal living room & dining room, family room with fire place, beautiful updated kitchen w/center island and granite counter-tops, stainless appliances with Large eat-in area. Spacious Master bedroom with tray ceiling, Master bath and walk-in closets. 5th bedroom on the 1st floor. Big deck and lovely backyard. Full basement. Central vac. Conveniently located close to NY train & 5 min to NY bus stop. Close to Rt. 9, 18. Move your family before school year to this highly rated school system