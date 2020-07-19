All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:12 PM

28 Goshawk Court

28 Goshawk Court · (917) 848-1985
Location

28 Goshawk Court, Monmouth County, NJ 07751

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Center Hall Colonial with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bath. Located on a Cul-De-Sac offering Two story foyer, Formal living room & dining room, family room with fire place, beautiful updated kitchen w/center island and granite counter-tops, stainless appliances with Large eat-in area. Spacious Master bedroom with tray ceiling, Master bath and walk-in closets. 5th bedroom on the 1st floor. Big deck and lovely backyard. Full basement. Central vac. Conveniently located close to NY train & 5 min to NY bus stop. Close to Rt. 9, 18. Move your family before school year to this highly rated school system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Goshawk Court have any available units?
28 Goshawk Court has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Goshawk Court have?
Some of 28 Goshawk Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Goshawk Court currently offering any rent specials?
28 Goshawk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Goshawk Court pet-friendly?
No, 28 Goshawk Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 28 Goshawk Court offer parking?
Yes, 28 Goshawk Court offers parking.
Does 28 Goshawk Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Goshawk Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Goshawk Court have a pool?
No, 28 Goshawk Court does not have a pool.
Does 28 Goshawk Court have accessible units?
No, 28 Goshawk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Goshawk Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Goshawk Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Goshawk Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Goshawk Court does not have units with air conditioning.
