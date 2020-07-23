245 Avenel Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

One of the most beautiful and private locations (overlooking small pond), Alabaster model with fantastic views. Two story foyer. Honey maple kitchen cabinets w/granite counters. Extended wrap around deck with views of the pond, pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Newer walnut flooring in the living & dinning room. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Masterbedroom has walk-in closets, bath with jacuzzi tub & fireplace. Full finished walk out basement w/full bath. Gated community, very close to everything that matters: easy commute - close to GSP, trains, busses and ferry, convenient shopping and dinning and Jersey beaches. Top rated schools!