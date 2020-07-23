All apartments in Monmouth County
245 Avenel Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

245 Avenel Court

245 Avenel Court · (732) 610-7010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

245 Avenel Court, Monmouth County, NJ 07733

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
One of the most beautiful and private locations (overlooking small pond), Alabaster model with fantastic views. Two story foyer. Honey maple kitchen cabinets w/granite counters. Extended wrap around deck with views of the pond, pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Newer walnut flooring in the living & dinning room. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Masterbedroom has walk-in closets, bath with jacuzzi tub & fireplace. Full finished walk out basement w/full bath. Gated community, very close to everything that matters: easy commute - close to GSP, trains, busses and ferry, convenient shopping and dinning and Jersey beaches. Top rated schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Avenel Court have any available units?
245 Avenel Court has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 245 Avenel Court have?
Some of 245 Avenel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Avenel Court currently offering any rent specials?
245 Avenel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Avenel Court pet-friendly?
No, 245 Avenel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 245 Avenel Court offer parking?
Yes, 245 Avenel Court offers parking.
Does 245 Avenel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Avenel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Avenel Court have a pool?
Yes, 245 Avenel Court has a pool.
Does 245 Avenel Court have accessible units?
No, 245 Avenel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Avenel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Avenel Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Avenel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Avenel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
