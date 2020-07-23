245 Avenel Court

Amenities
One of the most beautiful and private locations (overlooking small pond), Alabaster model with fantastic views. Two story foyer. Honey maple kitchen cabinets w/granite counters. Extended wrap around deck with views of the pond, pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Newer walnut flooring in the living & dinning room. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Masterbedroom has walk-in closets, bath with jacuzzi tub & fireplace. Full finished walk out basement w/full bath. Gated community, very close to everything that matters: easy commute - close to GSP, trains, busses and ferry, convenient shopping and dinning and Jersey beaches. Top rated schools!