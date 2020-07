Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Outstanding end unit with private location. This home offers 2 bed, 3 full baths, gleaming hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels. Custom paint throughout,finished basement with office and newer custom tiles and much more! Close to GSP, train,walking distance to NYC bus, and to shopping. Excellent school system. Beautiful Jersey Shore, close to Trendy Red Bank.Enjoy the Suburban life! THIS IS A NON PET COMMUNITY!