Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

50 Valentine Street

50 Valentine Street · (732) 229-3532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Valentine Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29A · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
AMAZING ANNUAL RENTAL! Take a look at this completely renovated Upper Unit in desirable Sands Point South. Step in to this light & bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath condo & enjoy all new tile flooring, wood burning fireplace, electric radiant heating, brand new eat-in kitchen w custom cabinets, granite tops & SS appliances. The guest bath was intricately designed w carrera marble tile, radiant heated floor & whirlpool tub. The master suite offers soft carpeting & a spacious Master Bath. The balcony off the kitchen is a wonderful place to take in the spectacular river views & beautiful sunsets. This lovely riverfront complex offers tennis court & pool. Close to all, beaches, town center, & restaurants.Great for Commuters, bus, ferry and train! Avail 7/1 No Physical Showings till Further Notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Valentine Street have any available units?
50 Valentine Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Valentine Street have?
Some of 50 Valentine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Valentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Valentine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Valentine Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Valentine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 50 Valentine Street offer parking?
No, 50 Valentine Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Valentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Valentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Valentine Street have a pool?
Yes, 50 Valentine Street has a pool.
Does 50 Valentine Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Valentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Valentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Valentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Valentine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Valentine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
