50 Valentine Street

AMAZING ANNUAL RENTAL! Take a look at this completely renovated Upper Unit in desirable Sands Point South. Step in to this light & bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath condo & enjoy all new tile flooring, wood burning fireplace, electric radiant heating, brand new eat-in kitchen w custom cabinets, granite tops & SS appliances. The guest bath was intricately designed w carrera marble tile, radiant heated floor & whirlpool tub. The master suite offers soft carpeting & a spacious Master Bath. The balcony off the kitchen is a wonderful place to take in the spectacular river views & beautiful sunsets. This lovely riverfront complex offers tennis court & pool. Close to all, beaches, town center, & restaurants.Great for Commuters, bus, ferry and train! Avail 7/1 No Physical Showings till Further Notice