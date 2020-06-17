Rent Calculator
Home
/
Manasquan, NJ
/
51 Allen Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
51 Allen Avenue
51 Allen Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
51 Allen Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sprawling ranch with hardwood floors thoughout for annual rent. Updated, clean & spacious. Home has beautiful paver circular driveway an spacious backyard for entertaining
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 51 Allen Avenue have any available units?
51 Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manasquan, NJ
.
What amenities does 51 Allen Avenue have?
Some of 51 Allen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 51 Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
51 Allen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 51 Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manasquan
.
Does 51 Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 51 Allen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 51 Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Allen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 51 Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 51 Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 51 Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Allen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Allen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Allen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
