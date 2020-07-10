/
apartments with washer dryer
91 Apartments for rent in Matawan, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
200 Main Street
200 Main Street, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious two bedroom apartment located in a 2 family Victorian home with large living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42 inch cabinets, full bath and hardwood floors throughout. Large room for storage in hallway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Morganville
25 Freneau Drive
25 Freneau Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in the heart of Marlboro Township. Features include a gourmet center island kitchen with granite counters. Family room open to kitchen with hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
268 Gloucester Court
268 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Much sought after Wyndham Place. Great location for any type of commuting. (NEW pictures to follow as updates completed.) Private balcony faces woods. Unit is just being redone for lucky new tenant. New carpeting. New kitchen counters.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
275 Gloucester Court
275 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great condo in mint condition. Eat-in Kitchen, Dining room and spacious living room. # good size bedrooms. Great area, close to NY transportation, shopping and Schools.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
101 Reynolds Court
101 Reynolds Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 2 bedroom unit has amazing space. Large rooms, bright eat-in kitchen. Plus additional dining area and large living rm with fireplace. Newer flooring, updated kitchen and bath. Great condition and location. FULL basement for tenants use.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
508 Garden Place
508 Garden Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Bath Ranch located in River Gardens. New Kitchen- Stainless Steel Appliances-Vinyl Flooring. New Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Freshly Painted. EIK Kitchen. Nice Size Lot.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Morganville
102 Lukas Boulevard
102 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1426 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan 9ft ceilings throughout 2beds 2 baths with a Den.Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
384 Hampton Place
384 Hampton Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
479 Hawthorne Place
479 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent, Beautiful Renovated Lower Level End Unit, In The Very Desirable Millponds Community! This 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Features A Brand White Kitchen With Top of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Closet organizers , Wood Burning
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
435 Hancock Place
435 Hancock Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1282 sqft
Light, bright and two bedroom/two bath with fireplace in desirable Millponds.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
10210 Falston Circle
10210 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious, Bright, Sunny Second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony with luscious view overlooking pool and Community Club House which includes pool, tennis & bocce courts, gym and card rooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Robertsville
1061 Roseberry Court
1061 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
NEWLY RENOVATED townhouse in Pointe de Jardin. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom in great condition offers Living Rm with hardwood floors, Kitchen and large Dining Room with tile floors. Newer flooring upstairs. Recessed lights in Living Rm and Dining Rm.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Robertsville
1049 Tarragon Court
1049 Tarragon Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
2,000 sq ft, 3 beds, 3.5 baths townhouse and conservation facing lot.Beautiful unit in desirable Point De Jardin community. Large living room/dining room, Eat-in kitchen with sliders to a quiet patio and back conservation.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
461 Hawthorne Place
461 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom, 2 full bath upper level condo in convenient MillPonds. Master Bedroom has private full bathroom. Main bath has shower. Eat-in kitchen granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Laundry room w/full size washer & dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2356 sqft
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Robertsville
440 Indigo Court
440 Indigo Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Don't miss this gorgeous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
Robertsville
1069 Roseberry Court
1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
231 Atlantic Street
231 Atlantic Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
968 sqft
Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space.
