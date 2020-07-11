/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
132 Apartments for rent in Sayreville, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Sayreville
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,532
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
64 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
37 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
27 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
46 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
74 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Morganville
25 Freneau Drive
25 Freneau Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in the heart of Marlboro Township. Features include a gourmet center island kitchen with granite counters. Family room open to kitchen with hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Iselin
1910 woodbridge commons way
1910 Woodbridge Commons Way, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Best location!!! Beautiful 1bd/ba condo for rent - Property Id: 315254 *For rent by owner *One of the best location in a park-like settings! * Move right into this beautiful end unit ground floor condo.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5 Apple St
5 Apple Street, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1100 sqft
Available 08/15/20 PRIVATE HOME GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 312953 great condition will have photos soon... renting 2nd floor of 2 family home located in south Edison .. PRIVATE ENTRANCE ...GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. close to route US 1 ..
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Iselin
55 Gill Lane
55 Gill Lane, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
900 sqft
Fully furnished apartment with brand new appliances and furniture. All utilities included!
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road, #1d
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
10210 Falston Circle
10210 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious, Bright, Sunny Second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony with luscious view overlooking pool and Community Club House which includes pool, tennis & bocce courts, gym and card rooms.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
5297 Arthur Kill Rd
5297 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2192 sqft
Semi attached 3 bedroom home, two levels in great condition. Well kept.Hardwood floors,granite countertop, ss appliances, hookups for washer/dryer. Use of long driveway and backyard.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJ