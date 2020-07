Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Meticulously finished and renovated Carriage House to be rented to the perfect year round tenant. This will feel like your forever home as it was refinished with attention to detail and well-appointed finishing's. Beautiful and lush gardens surround the location. Rental is for upper level ONLY of Carriage House. GREAT credit score is a must. NO pets. NO smokers. References required. Tenant pays Electric. Landlord pays gas and water.