59 W End Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental!! $12,000 for July! $15,000 for August! Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway. 59 W End is over 1400 sq ft and offers a living room, dining room, kitchen with brand new appliances and vaulted ceilings, a den, attic nook, basement with a year old washer and dryer, a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, and 2 gorgeous updated bathrooms on the first floor!! The adorable cottage has a park like back yard filled with greens and colorful flowers. You can sit on the deck and enjoy your own serenity!! No smoking and no pets. Call today!!!