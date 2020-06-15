All apartments in Long Branch
59 W End Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 6:04 PM

59 W End Avenue

59 West End Avenue · (732) 850-6983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Summer Rental!! $12,000 for July! $15,000 for August! Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway. 59 W End is over 1400 sq ft and offers a living room, dining room, kitchen with brand new appliances and vaulted ceilings, a den, attic nook, basement with a year old washer and dryer, a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, and 2 gorgeous updated bathrooms on the first floor!! The adorable cottage has a park like back yard filled with greens and colorful flowers. You can sit on the deck and enjoy your own serenity!! No smoking and no pets. Call today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 W End Avenue have any available units?
59 W End Avenue has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 W End Avenue have?
Some of 59 W End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 W End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
59 W End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 W End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 59 W End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 59 W End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 59 W End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 59 W End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 W End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 W End Avenue have a pool?
No, 59 W End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 59 W End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 59 W End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 59 W End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 W End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 W End Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 W End Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
