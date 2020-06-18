All apartments in Long Branch
57-61 Brighton Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:11 AM

57-61 Brighton Avenue

57-61 Brighton Avenue · (732) 915-0926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
new construction
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch. Enjoy year-round shore living in this spacious Two Bedrooms/One and Half Baths apartment with a Balcony, washer/dryer in the unit as well as a rooftop, state of the art gym, and a storage unit in the basement. Enjoy the Sun and Breeze from the Rooftop deck . Brighton Avenue Beach is just a block away - enjoy sunrises and moonrises on the boardwalk. Minutes to Pier Village, best restaurants in town, summer concerts and farmers market in the park across the street. Annual Lease. Credit check required. for showing Please use COVID19 precautions, such as face mask, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57-61 Brighton Avenue have any available units?
57-61 Brighton Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57-61 Brighton Avenue have?
Some of 57-61 Brighton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57-61 Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
57-61 Brighton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57-61 Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 57-61 Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 57-61 Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 57-61 Brighton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 57-61 Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57-61 Brighton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57-61 Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 57-61 Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 57-61 Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 57-61 Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 57-61 Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 57-61 Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57-61 Brighton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 57-61 Brighton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
