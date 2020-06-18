57-61 Brighton Avenue

Amenities

Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch. Enjoy year-round shore living in this spacious Two Bedrooms/One and Half Baths apartment with a Balcony, washer/dryer in the unit as well as a rooftop, state of the art gym, and a storage unit in the basement. Enjoy the Sun and Breeze from the Rooftop deck . Brighton Avenue Beach is just a block away - enjoy sunrises and moonrises on the boardwalk. Minutes to Pier Village, best restaurants in town, summer concerts and farmers market in the park across the street. Annual Lease. Credit check required. for showing Please use COVID19 precautions, such as face mask, gloves and hand sanitizer.