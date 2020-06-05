35 Sternberger Avenue

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL- Exquisite lower level, end unit condo just one block to the beach in West End! Fully furnished featuring an open floor plan. Sunny and spacious with a good floor plan for room mate situation. Newer custom kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile floors, and breakfast bar. New interior doors and 1.5 baths. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, with master boasting a private bath, and plenty of closet space. Laundry facility on site and assigned parking. Easy stroll to beach, shops and all that West End has to offer! Quick trip to Monmouth University, Monmouth Medical, and train station. High speed internet included. No pets are allowed and no smoking. Also available for an annual rental to begin in Sept. 2020. VIDEO LINK:https://video214.com/play/uSx5NdXUr18tVLKFzRva1w/s/dark