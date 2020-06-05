All apartments in Long Branch
Long Branch, NJ
35 Sternberger Avenue
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:33 AM

35 Sternberger Avenue

35 Sternberger Avenue · (732) 842-3200
Location

35 Sternberger Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Elberon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit V · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
WINTER RENTAL- Exquisite lower level, end unit condo just one block to the beach in West End! Fully furnished featuring an open floor plan. Sunny and spacious with a good floor plan for room mate situation. Newer custom kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile floors, and breakfast bar. New interior doors and 1.5 baths. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, with master boasting a private bath, and plenty of closet space. Laundry facility on site and assigned parking. Easy stroll to beach, shops and all that West End has to offer! Quick trip to Monmouth University, Monmouth Medical, and train station. High speed internet included. No pets are allowed and no smoking. Also available for an annual rental to begin in Sept. 2020. VIDEO LINK:https://video214.com/play/uSx5NdXUr18tVLKFzRva1w/s/dark

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Sternberger Avenue have any available units?
35 Sternberger Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Sternberger Avenue have?
Some of 35 Sternberger Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Sternberger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 Sternberger Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Sternberger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 Sternberger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 35 Sternberger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 Sternberger Avenue does offer parking.
Does 35 Sternberger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Sternberger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Sternberger Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 Sternberger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 Sternberger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 Sternberger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Sternberger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Sternberger Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Sternberger Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Sternberger Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
