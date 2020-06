Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing SUMMER RENTAL in Elberon! Stop looking and book this one it doesn't get better. Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, huge yard, updated baths and kitchen, all new hardwood floors, AC and too much to say. Walking distance to beach, park, shopping and houses of worship. Will not last!