276 W End Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

276 W End Avenue

276 West End Avenue · (732) 531-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

276 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Awesome opportunity to live just a few blocks to Long Branch beaches for the entire year! Picturesque shore colonial with a wrap around porch. Open concept on the first level with tons of natural light. Updated and large kitchen with granite counters and sliders leading to the side deck. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms with 1 full bath. Third floor has a extra living room with fourth bedroom and 3rd full bath. Large fenced in yard and firepit outside. Great space for entertaining, relaxing, privacy and summer fun! Close proximity to beach, downtown West End, restaurants, hospital, train station and supermarkets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 W End Avenue have any available units?
276 W End Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 276 W End Avenue have?
Some of 276 W End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 W End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
276 W End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 W End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 276 W End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 276 W End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 276 W End Avenue offers parking.
Does 276 W End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 276 W End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 W End Avenue have a pool?
No, 276 W End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 276 W End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 276 W End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 276 W End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 276 W End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 276 W End Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 276 W End Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
