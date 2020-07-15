276 W End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Awesome opportunity to live just a few blocks to Long Branch beaches for the entire year! Picturesque shore colonial with a wrap around porch. Open concept on the first level with tons of natural light. Updated and large kitchen with granite counters and sliders leading to the side deck. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms with 1 full bath. Third floor has a extra living room with fourth bedroom and 3rd full bath. Large fenced in yard and firepit outside. Great space for entertaining, relaxing, privacy and summer fun! Close proximity to beach, downtown West End, restaurants, hospital, train station and supermarkets.