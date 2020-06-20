All apartments in Long Branch
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

17 N 5th Avenue

17 North 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Long Branch City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This all newly remodeled apartment is neat, sharp and fresh! Plus it will all be furnished with brand new modern furniture! Check out the new kitchen and bath, the 3 bedrooms, and a large open floor plan make this a great summer apartment to enjoy lazy days at the shore.This home is just a few blocks away from the beach and right off Broadway's shops and restaurants.After a hot day at the beach you can enjoy the evening breeze by the front porch and barbecue in the backyard. You'll love it! call before it's gone. It has central AC and washer/Dryer in the basement.Listed price is for the whole summer season June 1-Sept 7 Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

