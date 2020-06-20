17 N 5th Avenue

Amenities

This all newly remodeled apartment is neat, sharp and fresh! Plus it will all be furnished with brand new modern furniture! Check out the new kitchen and bath, the 3 bedrooms, and a large open floor plan make this a great summer apartment to enjoy lazy days at the shore.This home is just a few blocks away from the beach and right off Broadway's shops and restaurants.After a hot day at the beach you can enjoy the evening breeze by the front porch and barbecue in the backyard. You'll love it! call before it's gone. It has central AC and washer/Dryer in the basement.Listed price is for the whole summer season June 1-Sept 7 Labor Day.