Home
/
Long Branch, NJ
/
157 Branchport Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:34 AM

157 Branchport Avenue

157 Branchport Avenue · (732) 842-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Long Branch City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$19,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer. Bring your jet skis, your boat, your sandals, your towels and have the time of your life. This home boasts Kitchen, Dining room, Living room, and a flex room on the first floor. There are three sizeable Bedrooms on the second floor. Nice backyard for outdoor entertaining, large enough to accommodate your boat, your water craft and your cars. Landlord would favor Whole Summer rental 5/25/20 thru Sept 7th 20 $19k but might be open to slightly shorter terms to be negotiated. Pet may be considered on a case by case basis. A $200.00 cleaning fee will be subtracted from the Security Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Branchport Avenue have any available units?
157 Branchport Avenue has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 Branchport Avenue have?
Some of 157 Branchport Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Branchport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
157 Branchport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Branchport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Branchport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 157 Branchport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 157 Branchport Avenue does offer parking.
Does 157 Branchport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Branchport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Branchport Avenue have a pool?
No, 157 Branchport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 157 Branchport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 157 Branchport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Branchport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Branchport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Branchport Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Branchport Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
