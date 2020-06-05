157 Branchport Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer. Bring your jet skis, your boat, your sandals, your towels and have the time of your life. This home boasts Kitchen, Dining room, Living room, and a flex room on the first floor. There are three sizeable Bedrooms on the second floor. Nice backyard for outdoor entertaining, large enough to accommodate your boat, your water craft and your cars. Landlord would favor Whole Summer rental 5/25/20 thru Sept 7th 20 $19k but might be open to slightly shorter terms to be negotiated. Pet may be considered on a case by case basis. A $200.00 cleaning fee will be subtracted from the Security Deposit