1026 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Magnificent home on Ocean Ave in Elberon. With ocean views from the second level. Large family room,kitchen,dining room for entertaining. Great brand new gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances,custom white modern cabinetry,large island and dinette overlooking a magnificent concrete heated pool with cabana that has roll down doors for easy maintenance.Magnificent master suite with large master bathroom. 6 large bedrooms on the second level with balconies off the front and back.One side overlooking the Atlantic ocean and one side overlooking the gorgeous pool and cabana. Right across from beach. Home available winter rental Labor day- Memorial day 10,000 month/Annual rental Labor Day 2020 $15,000 month.