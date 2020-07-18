All apartments in Long Branch
1026 Ocean Avenue
1026 Ocean Avenue

1026 Ocean Avenue · (732) 546-0877
Location

1026 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Elberon

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent home on Ocean Ave in Elberon. With ocean views from the second level. Large family room,kitchen,dining room for entertaining. Great brand new gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances,custom white modern cabinetry,large island and dinette overlooking a magnificent concrete heated pool with cabana that has roll down doors for easy maintenance.Magnificent master suite with large master bathroom. 6 large bedrooms on the second level with balconies off the front and back.One side overlooking the Atlantic ocean and one side overlooking the gorgeous pool and cabana. Right across from beach. Home available winter rental Labor day- Memorial day 10,000 month/Annual rental Labor Day 2020 $15,000 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1026 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, NJ.
What amenities does 1026 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1026 Ocean Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 1026 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Ocean Avenue offers parking.
Does 1026 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1026 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 1026 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1026 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
