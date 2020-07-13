Apartment List
/
NJ
/
jersey city
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:13 PM

19 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Jersey City, NJ

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
144 BEACON AVE
144 Beacon Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET***Urban Oasis with Private Entrance. This picturesque studio has been recently renovated, offers a landscaped private yard and is extremely private.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
114 SUMMIT AVE
114 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$875
A rare availability! This top floor studio apartment is in a charming Victorian house in the Bergen Hill neighborhood of Jersey City.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenville
166 Seaview Ave
166 Seaview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I
Results within 5 miles of Jersey City

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Bensonhurst
1521 70 Street
1521 70th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$850
300 sqft
Newly renovated office space New Utrecht Ave 70th Street traffic area at Ground store. Approximately 300 sqft.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5110 Bergenline Ave 10
5110 Bergenline Avenue, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/07/20 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 317432 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
Results within 10 miles of Jersey City
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-59 26th St
24-59 26th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
Partially furnished/ unfurnished Room- Spacious Bedrm. 2 other rooms Shared Kitchen & bathrm. All Utilities Included, No Smoking or Pets. Close to major transportation. Available for immediate move in,

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Flatlands
3101 Avenue I
3101 Avenue I, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
Beautiful 1-Bedroom in Brooklyn! This is a rent stabilized unit with a minimum income requirement of 36x the rent ($32,580) based on your household annual income after taxes. The gross rent is $905.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Orange
54 ASHLAND AVE
54 Ashland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Enjoy peace and tranquility in this cozy 1 bedroom apartment. The living room provides enough space for you to possibly manage living room and office space. The kitchen is spacious to possibly accommodate a small seating arrangement.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
1588 Maple Ave
1588 Maple Ave, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
750 sqft
1588 maple store 2 - Property Id: 286134 Store front as is Available ASAP. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Please apply online-Must perform a background and Credit check. Only QUALIFIED Applicants will be Scheduled to View the Unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
150 E 94TH ST.
150 East 94th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$975
Great opportunity. One office available in a suite of therapists with joint waiting room.

1 of 10

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4 Chestnut Street
4 Chestnut Street, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Apartment Separate Kitchen Dining Area Large RoomUpdated BathroomHeat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood FlooringLaundry on-premises 1st Floor Aptbr Close to NJ Transit and Highways br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
71-73 UNION PL
71-73 Union Place, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently Renovated one bedroom Apt. Great location in Irvington close to Union. Close to Highways 78 & Garden State Parkways. Minutes to Newark Airport.

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Vailsburg
71 POE AVE
71 Poe Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 71 POE AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
160 SUMMER AVE
160 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Great one bedroom/ studio apt for rent (heating/hot water included in lease)

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
1 Balsam Ct
1 Balsam Court, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Wow! This lovingly maintained and updated ground floor condo in the beautiful Evergreen complex is perfect for renters. The bright and open floor plan allows for comfortable living and easy entertaining. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Dutch Hill
1109 MAIN AVE
1109 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$975
500 sqft
Located on Main Street in Downtown Clifton this renovated studio apartment is close to everything you need, restaurants, houses of worship shopping and bus to NYC are all at your door.

July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jersey City rents decline sharply over the past month

Jersey City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jersey City stand at $1,587 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,890 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Jersey City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Jersey City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.2%).
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jersey City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Jersey City, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jersey City is less affordable for renters.

    • Jersey City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,890 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jersey City fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jersey City than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Jersey City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJersey City 3 BedroomsJersey City Accessible ApartmentsJersey City Apartments under $1,100Jersey City Apartments under $1,300
    Jersey City Apartments under $1,400Jersey City Apartments under $1,600Jersey City Apartments with BalconyJersey City Apartments with GarageJersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJersey City Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Jersey City Apartments with ParkingJersey City Apartments with PoolJersey City Apartments with Washer-DryerJersey City Dog Friendly ApartmentsJersey City Furnished ApartmentsJersey City Pet Friendly PlacesJersey City Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
    Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
    Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
    GreenvilleJournal Square
    Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
    Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
    Kean University