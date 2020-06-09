1 Scenic Drive

Amenities

This modern 1 bedroom 1 bath sunny hillside unit with private balcony available for immediate occupancy boasts an open Kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom, in-home laundry room and a floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The buildings amenities include 24 hr security, valet, heated Olympic size pool, tennis, exercise rooms/ sauna, bicycle storage and so much more. There is also a newly renovated sky top club room for entertaining with panoramic views of the New York skyline and ocean. All of this and minutes to NYC fast ferry, beaches, restaurants and shopping. Tenants are not allowed to have pets