Highlands, NJ
1 Scenic Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:53 AM

1 Scenic Drive

1 Scenic Drive · (732) 870-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Scenic Drive, Highlands, NJ 07732
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
sauna
tennis court
valet service
This modern 1 bedroom 1 bath sunny hillside unit with private balcony available for immediate occupancy boasts an open Kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom, in-home laundry room and a floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The buildings amenities include 24 hr security, valet, heated Olympic size pool, tennis, exercise rooms/ sauna, bicycle storage and so much more. There is also a newly renovated sky top club room for entertaining with panoramic views of the New York skyline and ocean. All of this and minutes to NYC fast ferry, beaches, restaurants and shopping. Tenants are not allowed to have pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Scenic Drive have any available units?
1 Scenic Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 1 Scenic Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Scenic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Scenic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1 Scenic Drive offer parking?
No, 1 Scenic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Scenic Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Scenic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1 Scenic Drive has a pool.
Does 1 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Scenic Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Scenic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Scenic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
