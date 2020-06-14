/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 PM
44 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highlands, NJ
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1 Scenic Drive
1 Scenic Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
This modern 1 bedroom 1 bath sunny hillside unit with private balcony available for immediate occupancy boasts an open Kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom, in-home laundry room and a floor
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
321-323 Shore Drive
321-323 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Escape the crowd. Live short ferry-ride away from Manhattan. This practically ''on-the ferry'' 1 bedroom condominium has been totally refreshed with a new coat of paint, new appliances, new windows and new bathroom fixtures.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
330 Shore Drive
330 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beachfront lower level condo. Move in condition. Great location steps to NY ferry, close to fabulous restaurants and convenient to shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Highlands
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
106 Delaware Ave
106 Delaware Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
872 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beach, shopping, and several dining options, this bright and airy home is just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.
Results within 5 miles of Highlands
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
141 Wharfside Drive
141 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This is it- your seaside retreat lovingly updated and maintained offered for an annual rental.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1492 Ocean Avenue
1492 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
If you are looking for an annual and/or multi-year lease across from the Ocean, then this is the one.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1382 Ocean Avenue
1382 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$5,575
729 sqft
available for the month of Julyavail for winter
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
100 Seaview Avenue
100 Seaview Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
You do not want to miss this annual rental located in one of the area's finest Riverfront Communities. Welcome to Breakwater Cove! This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Navesink
1 Unit Available
114 Chestnut Avenue
114 Chestnut Avenue, Navesink, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Updated 1 bedroom apartment in the Navesink section of Middletown. New appliances, kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, tiled bathrooms, floors, paint, etc.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1060 Ocean Avenue
1060 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Move in just in time for summer, beautiful beach, great town! Come enjoy all that Sea Bright has to offer. Hardwood floors, laundry in unit and parking in rear of building. This is a 3rd floor walk-up.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
169 Wharfside Drive
169 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,667
Summer rental rate. First floor, fully furnished, SUMMER RENTAL available beginning of July to September 8th. Bum it at the beach 1.5 blocks away or go for a swim in the pool on site. This unit has a ton of storage and has been renovated.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1 Osborne Place
1 Osborne Place, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$12,600
FULL SUMMER SEASON RENTAL WITH NEW FURNISHINGS ON THE WAY! - ENJOY LIFE AT THE BEACH! Looking for a Summer Rental in Sea Bright at the beautiful Jersey Shore.
1 of 12
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Leonardo
1 Unit Available
47 Burlington Avenue
47 Burlington Avenue, Leonardo, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Charming 1 BR, in turn of Century Victorian, with views of Sandy Hook Bay. Windowed turret , overlooking water, serves as dining area. Kitchen w/ quartz counters, glass cabinetry & dishwasher. Limestone bath w/dome ceiling. Hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Highlands
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
469 Driveway
469 Driveway, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$50,000
Rent this amazing home on the Shrewsbury River with 2 boat docks and breathtaking waterviews for the entire summer season.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
213 Main Street
213 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
GREAT SIZE 1 BEDROOM CONDO FOR RENT - STEPS TO MASS TRANSIT AND CLOSE TO GORGEOUS SANDY BEACHES - LARGE LIVING ROOM OPENS TO DINING ROOM - GOOD SIZE BEDROOM - FULL BATH AND STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
144 Norwood Avenue
144 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Third floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Renovated to the studs. New SS appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage. Fan in the bedroom. The laundry room will be available downstairs in the basement.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
41 Hancock Court
41 Hancock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST in sought after Shadow Lake Village age restricted community Shrewsbury model FIRST FLOOR with sun room, updated STUNNING KITCHEN, breakfast bar,pantry & laundry closet in kitchen, updated GORGEOUS bathroom and freshly
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
45 Linden Place
45 Linden Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Newly remodeled with open floor plan, this spacious rental is one block from Downtown Red Bank.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
23 Beverly Court
23 Beverly Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors.
