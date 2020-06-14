Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Highlands, NJ with garage

1 of 25

Highlands
1 Unit Available
191 Bay Avenue
191 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.

1 of 11

Highlands
1 Unit Available
209 Bay Avenue
209 Bay Ave, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Highlands with washer and dryer, walk in closet, central air, granite counter tops in kitchen, plenty of storage and a deck off of the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Highlands

1 of 24

Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$38,000
4000 sqft
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.

1 of 48

Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
254 Ocean Boulevard
254 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Be Inspired... Imagine living in a nest in the trees- and as the leaves fall the waterview opens up and gives you another unexpected gift...that is how you feel in this amazing home. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
38 Erin Court
38 Erin Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2860 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO 38 ERIN COURT! EASY LIVING AT COTTAGE GATE! UPDATED BEDFORD MODEL IS READY FOR ITS NEXT OWNERS, FEATURING CHEF'S DELIGHT KITCHEN W/ GRANITE C/TOPS, LARGE CENTER ISLAND, TUMBLED MARBLE BACKSPLASH, AND PROF GRADE S/S APPLIANCES! OPEN

1 of 15

Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Avenue
916 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
2492 sqft
The best of waterfront living and breathtaking unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River. Reverse living with commanding views of the river and the Atlantic Ocean from the living room and kitchen, as well as every room of the house.

1 of 20

Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
22 Riverdale Avenue
22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Summer Rental available July 1-July 31. (WILL CONSIDER RENTING JULY 1-15TH & JULY 16-31ST AT $4500 EACH) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach.

1 of 26

Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1640 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach lovers dream! Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in Channel Club Towers! Shows like a model! Completely renovated, everything new inside and out. Enjoy the lifestyle. Beautiful Annual Rental, Unfurnished.

1 of 23

Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Riverdale Avenue
25 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
SUMMER RENTAL in August! This will not disappoint! Inspired by an HGTV (elevated) dream home. Street level front entrance with plenty of parking and two car garage.

1 of 41

Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1566 Ocean Avenue
1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets.
Results within 10 miles of Highlands
Verified

1 of 18

Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 13

$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 34

Elberon
1 Unit Available
787 Ocean Avenue
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this beautiful, fully renovated, sunny & bright unit. 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, southwest corner unit with direct view of Takanassee Lake and the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 22

Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
66 Beaconlight Avenue
66 Beacon Light Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
RENOVATED AND RAISED - 2 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND FULL BASEMENT - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 23

Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1118 W Front Street
1118 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lincroft this oversized 2 car garage is perfect for your light industrial needs! Fully heated with ample parking...(CAN EASILY PARK UP TO 3 LARGE TRUCKS)!! Ideal for plumber, electrician, woodworker or handyman shop.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
112 Arrowwood Court
112 Arrowwood Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
''Adult Community 55+'' Shady Oaks offers many amenities pool, clubhouse, tennis courts just to mention a few. Bright and Sunny this unit is located in a nice section with great views.

1 of 6

Red Bank
1 Unit Available
113 Catherine Street
113 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Highlands, NJ

Highlands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

