501 Davis Ave 1

Amenities
Harrison #1 - Property Id: 303565
2 bedroom plus office, 2 bath unit on 2nd floor. No fees. Available immediately.
Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a lot of closets. Large master bedroom with balcony. Bay window in the living room, a lot of sunlight.
Close to NYC transportation, Path train. Local bus stop right in front of the house.
Laundry room shared with another unit.
Comes unfinished.
Garage space is available for extra charge.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303565
Property Id 303565
(RLNE5868425)