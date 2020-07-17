All apartments in Harrison
Find more places like 501 Davis Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrison, NJ
/
501 Davis Ave 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

501 Davis Ave 1

501 Davis Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrison
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

501 Davis Ave, Harrison, NJ 07029
Harrison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Harrison #1 - Property Id: 303565

2 bedroom plus office, 2 bath unit on 2nd floor. No fees. Available immediately.
Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a lot of closets. Large master bedroom with balcony. Bay window in the living room, a lot of sunlight.
Close to NYC transportation, Path train. Local bus stop right in front of the house.
Laundry room shared with another unit.
Comes unfinished.
Garage space is available for extra charge.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303565
Property Id 303565

(RLNE5868425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Davis Ave 1 have any available units?
501 Davis Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrison, NJ.
What amenities does 501 Davis Ave 1 have?
Some of 501 Davis Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Davis Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Davis Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Davis Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Davis Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 501 Davis Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Davis Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 501 Davis Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Davis Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Davis Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 501 Davis Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 501 Davis Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 501 Davis Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Davis Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Davis Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Davis Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Davis Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave
Harrison, NJ 07029
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St
Harrison, NJ 07029
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street
Harrison, NJ 07029
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S
Harrison, NJ 07029
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St
Harrison, NJ 07029
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue
Harrison, NJ 07719

Similar Pages

Harrison 1 BedroomsHarrison 2 Bedrooms
Harrison Apartments with GymsHarrison Apartments with Pools
Harrison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJ
Caldwell, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJUpper Montclair, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College