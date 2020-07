Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit 1st Flr Available 08/01/20 435 William Stree 1st Flr - Property Id: 305134



The apartment has 98% of new renovation

Brand New Renovation, outside and inside

1) New high energy save windows

2) High ceiling

3) New 4x bed rooms, and extra new renovation bed room

4) New 3 x Bath rooms

5) New tiles floor

6) 3 different private door entries

7) New Electrical wire - more safety

8) Provide car garage

9) Laundry hook up.



it is huge space, it is Great for students and families joint. Great location to universities (NJIT & Rutgers) and few minutes from path station to New York.



Text only to Sue. (862)485-6222 if you are interesting.

