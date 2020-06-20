All apartments in Freehold
95 Broad Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:27 PM

95 Broad Street

95 Broad Street · (201) 792-7601
Location

95 Broad Street, Freehold, NJ 07728
Freehold

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9. This home has been meticulously restored & updated w/ attention to detail capturing the essence of old world charm meets modern style. Featuring 2 original stain-glass windows, stunning custom white kitchen w/ marble counters & backsplash, verona stove, porcelain tiles plus custom coffered ceiling & woodwork. Picture windows, extra large dining rm w/ molding & medallion, cozy family room w/ gas fireplace & custom mantle. 3 large bedrooms plus bonus rm, marble bath w/ glass accents & modern clawfoot tub. Enjoy an expansive deck & park-like backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Broad Street have any available units?
95 Broad Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Broad Street have?
Some of 95 Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
95 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 95 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freehold.
Does 95 Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 95 Broad Street does offer parking.
Does 95 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 95 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 95 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 95 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Broad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
