95 Broad Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9. This home has been meticulously restored & updated w/ attention to detail capturing the essence of old world charm meets modern style. Featuring 2 original stain-glass windows, stunning custom white kitchen w/ marble counters & backsplash, verona stove, porcelain tiles plus custom coffered ceiling & woodwork. Picture windows, extra large dining rm w/ molding & medallion, cozy family room w/ gas fireplace & custom mantle. 3 large bedrooms plus bonus rm, marble bath w/ glass accents & modern clawfoot tub. Enjoy an expansive deck & park-like backyard.