Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator garage parking pool gym business center clubhouse concierge conference room game room hot tub lobby package receiving pool table

If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or couples looking to downsize and enjoy an easy, carefree lifestyle! Easy access to NYC and the Jersey Shore; location offers convenience for commuters with direct transportation from Rt 9 to NYC within 1 hour, all while enjoying the good life at The Edge at Freehold.