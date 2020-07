Amenities

Briarwood West is conveniently located close to downtown Freehold with dining and shopping just minutes away. This beautiful 2nd floor condo offers 2 large bedrooms + den that can be used as a third bedroom or guest room. The kitchen features newer appliances, Maple cabinets, Granite counter tops, and tiled back splash. Plus newly renovated bathrooms. Also included Front load Washer/Dryer. Unit has gas heat, central air, and so much more. Truly a must see! AVAILABLE SEPT. 1ST.