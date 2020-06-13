Apartment List
/
NJ
/
fort lee
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

598 Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
50 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,023
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 19
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137 Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2014 Hudson St 2
2014 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 171880 *NO BROKER FEE* Beautiful impeccably maintained luxury building in excellent location! Shuttle Service to/from NYC, Stopping at the 178th Street Subway Stop and GWB Port Authority Station All

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Main Street 2
15 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
The Oyster - 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 81937 - No broker fee. - 2 Months Free On (Select units) - Excellent Waterfront Location. - Only $500 Security Deposit if approved. - Stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Main St 05
9 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,115
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Studio -New & Spacious. Prime Location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
173 Kensington Drive
173 Kensington Drive, Fort Lee, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2800 sqft
173 Kensington Drive - Property Id: 244687 Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
801 EDGEWOOD LANE
801 Edgewood Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2748 sqft
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1613 Valley Street
1613 Valley Street, Fort Lee, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Totally renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home available on dead end street in prestigious town of Fort Lee! This large, remodeled unit's main floor features private entrance with small porch, large living room, formal dining room, brand new
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lee
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
736 West 187th Street
736 West 187th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1203 River Road
1203 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,950
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1203 River Road Apt #19K, Edgewater, NJ 07020 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Theresa Lee, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 944-9000. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst Avenue
40 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Be among the first to live in this 2 bedroom apartment in a new development condominium at 40 Pinehurst Ave, Unit 5D is a two bedroom, one and a half bath, featuring floor to ceiling triple paned windows and a private terrace to take in sweeping

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
9 SOMERSET LANE
9 Somerset Ln, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1467 sqft
A former model home condo with a huge outdoor patio overlooking Manhattan at the sought after Pearl Complex!! The style is the "modern rural" Eastern exposure, high ceilings an oversized windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Overlook Terrace
66 Overlook Terrace, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
THE APARTMENT: This spacious loft-like apartment is located on the first floor of a well-maintained, co-op building on a quiet neighborhood block.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
215 9th St
215 9th Street, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6 MARION AVE
6 Marion Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2800 sqft
This New construction townhome boasting over 2,800 Square feet. This 3 full bedroom, 3 full bathroom, & 2 half bathroom is highlighted by a grand entrance and open concept main living area.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
100 Overlook Terrace
100 Overlook Terrace, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic one bedroom unit has been renovated and features an open floor plan. The windowed, eat-in-kitchen offers plenty of storage, granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and tumble-tiled backsplash.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Lee
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
17 Units Available
Parc 77
50 W 77th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,208
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
602 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Roosevelt Park. Pet-friendly living with elevator, doorman and 24-hour services. Recently renovated units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Green community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Hell's Kitchen
20 Units Available
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,621
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,281
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,976
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Lee, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Lee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Fort Lee 1 BedroomsFort Lee 2 BedroomsFort Lee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Lee 3 BedroomsFort Lee Apartments under $1,800Fort Lee Apartments with Balcony
Fort Lee Apartments with GarageFort Lee Apartments with GymFort Lee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Lee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Lee Apartments with ParkingFort Lee Apartments with Pool
Fort Lee Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Lee Cheap PlacesFort Lee Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lee Pet Friendly PlacesFort Lee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJ
Ridgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coytesville

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College