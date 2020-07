2195 North Central Road

Amenities

1 BEDROOM RENOVATED CONDO WITH GARAGE INCLUDED IN MID-RISE ELEVATOR BUILDING. HEAT / HOT WATER INCLUDED, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. LOCATION, IN THE BEST AND MOST CONVENIENT AREA OF FORT LEE, 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING #86 iNCLUDED: COMMUNITY GARDEN, NEAR FORT LEE HIGH SCHOOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO TENNIS COURTS AND HANDBALL COURTS AND CHILDREN / ADULT PLAY AREA IN PARK: 1 BLOCK WALK TO GEORGE WASHINGTON BRIDGE WHERE YOU CAN TAKE NEW YORK/ NEW JERSEY BUSES, (A TRAIN IS ON THE OTHER SIDE OF GEORGE WASHINGTON BRIDGE, 20 MINUTES TO MIDTOWN), EXPRESS BUSES TO MANHATTAN ON THE CORNER OF LEMOINE AVENUE. HIGHWAYS SUCH AS ROUTE 4, 46, 80 AND I- 95 AND PALISADES PARKWAY ARE 1 BLOCK AWAY. 24 HOUR WALGREENS AND 24 HOUR ACME AROUND THE CORNER, H MART 5 BLOCKS, LAUNDRY ROOM ONSITE. I PIC MOVIE THEATER 2 BLOCKS AWAY MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE.