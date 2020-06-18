173 Kensington Drive

Amenities

Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades. This 4 bedroom, 4 story townhouse offers a private elevator, beautiful hardwood floors, and bright floor to ceiling windows in the expansive living room. Security gate, ample guest parking, professional landscaping, secure and peaceful environment with close transportation to NYC & Ferry makes this home special. Close to shopping and restaurants in Fort Lee and Cliffside Park offer up many additional amenities. 4 Full Bathrooms throughout the home and a powder room on the main level. Both top level full bathrooms a mere 2 years old. Master Bedroom Suite oozes luxury and boasts 3 large closets and Ensuite Master Bathroom with Steam Shower. Oversized Balcony is at the rear of the home to add some privacy from the interior and the Family Room offers a fun space to enjoy. Membership to The Palisadium Health Club and Spa included.



No Dogs Allowed



