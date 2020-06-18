All apartments in Fort Lee
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

173 Kensington Drive

173 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

173 Kensington Drive, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
guest parking
hot tub
173 Kensington Drive - Property Id: 244687

Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades. This 4 bedroom, 4 story townhouse offers a private elevator, beautiful hardwood floors, and bright floor to ceiling windows in the expansive living room. Security gate, ample guest parking, professional landscaping, secure and peaceful environment with close transportation to NYC & Ferry makes this home special. Close to shopping and restaurants in Fort Lee and Cliffside Park offer up many additional amenities. 4 Full Bathrooms throughout the home and a powder room on the main level. Both top level full bathrooms a mere 2 years old. Master Bedroom Suite oozes luxury and boasts 3 large closets and Ensuite Master Bathroom with Steam Shower. Oversized Balcony is at the rear of the home to add some privacy from the interior and the Family Room offers a fun space to enjoy. Membership to The Palisadium Health Club and Spa included.

https://youtu.be/PppG9ph4SSo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244687
Property Id 244687

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5645277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Kensington Drive have any available units?
173 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lee, NJ.
What amenities does 173 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 173 Kensington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
173 Kensington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 173 Kensington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lee.
Does 173 Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 173 Kensington Drive does offer parking.
Does 173 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Kensington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 173 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 173 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 173 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Kensington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Kensington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Kensington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
