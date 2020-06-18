All apartments in Fort Lee
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

1613 Valley Street

1613 Valley Street · (201) 917-5884 ext. 701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1613 Valley Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home available on dead end street in prestigious town of Fort Lee! This large, remodeled unit's main floor features private entrance with small porch, large living room, formal dining room, brand new kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, master bedroom with renovated full master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has access to attached garage parking, on site laundry with separate W/D machines, family room, third full bath and fourth bedroom. Additional features include use of yard and an additional driveway parking. Fort Lee offers top schools, parks, convenient location with access to major highways, public transportation and quick commute to NYC, as well as plenty of shopping and dining options. Great opportunity, not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Valley Street have any available units?
1613 Valley Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1613 Valley Street have?
Some of 1613 Valley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Valley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Valley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Valley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lee.
Does 1613 Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Valley Street does offer parking.
Does 1613 Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Valley Street have a pool?
No, 1613 Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 1613 Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Valley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
