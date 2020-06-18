1613 Valley Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Totally renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home available on dead end street in prestigious town of Fort Lee! This large, remodeled unit's main floor features private entrance with small porch, large living room, formal dining room, brand new kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, master bedroom with renovated full master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has access to attached garage parking, on site laundry with separate W/D machines, family room, third full bath and fourth bedroom. Additional features include use of yard and an additional driveway parking. Fort Lee offers top schools, parks, convenient location with access to major highways, public transportation and quick commute to NYC, as well as plenty of shopping and dining options. Great opportunity, not to be missed!