88 LOCUST AVE
88 LOCUST AVE

88 Locust Avenue · (917) 774-9242
Location

88 Locust Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07041

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Property Amenities
Picture perfect Colonial, 5 Bdrm, 2.5 Bths, w/ top notch renovations in prime South Mountain location. Just minutes to top rated schools, NYC Trains, Trader Joe's, downtown, shopping & restaurants Dreamy sun-drenched Living Room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Gleaming hardwood floors with walnut inlay and chic, neutral paint hues throughout sure to impress. Desirable airy and open floor plan with kitchen flowing to Dining Room and Family Room. Fantastic Gourmet Kitchen with custom cabinetry, large island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The Spacious Family room w/ new wood floors & access to the fantastic maintenance free deck for entertaining. Oversized 1st bedroom w/ double closets, Luxurious chic Master Suite with stunning bath. This special home has an exceptional vibe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 LOCUST AVE have any available units?
88 LOCUST AVE has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 LOCUST AVE have?
Some of 88 LOCUST AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 LOCUST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
88 LOCUST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 LOCUST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 88 LOCUST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 88 LOCUST AVE offer parking?
No, 88 LOCUST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 88 LOCUST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 LOCUST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 LOCUST AVE have a pool?
No, 88 LOCUST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 88 LOCUST AVE have accessible units?
No, 88 LOCUST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 88 LOCUST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 LOCUST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 LOCUST AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 LOCUST AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
