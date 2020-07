Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT. ONE WHICH IS A MASTER SUITE WITH A WALK IN CLOSET AND A MASTER BATHROOM. CUSTOMIZED CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES . THE LIVING ROOM FEATURES CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND NICE OPEN SPACE WITH WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT!! DON'T LET THIS PASS YOU BY!