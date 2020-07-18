63-65 WASHINGTON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 beds, 1 bath. 2nd floor. About 1 block to bus, Shoprite, & laundromat. Large open concept kitchen and dining area. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Virtual tour available. 2 beds, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment in a mixed use building. Large open concept Kitchen flows to the dining area. Spacious living room with brick wall feature. Apartment has been updated with laminate flooring and has recessed lighting throughout. On street parking, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.