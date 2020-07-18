All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

63-65 WASHINGTON AVE

63-65 Washington Avenue · (973) 994-9009
Location

63-65 Washington Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 beds, 1 bath. 2nd floor. About 1 block to bus, Shoprite, & laundromat. Large open concept kitchen and dining area. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Virtual tour available. 2 beds, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment in a mixed use building. Large open concept Kitchen flows to the dining area. Spacious living room with brick wall feature. Apartment has been updated with laminate flooring and has recessed lighting throughout. On street parking, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
63-65 WASHINGTON AVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE have?
Some of 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
63-65 WASHINGTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
No, 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 63-65 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
