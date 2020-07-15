28 Gates Avenue Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage media room gym internet access

Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra thick walls, and appliances. Choose from a variety of stylish finishes in our renovated kitchens and baths. Heat and hot water is included, as is 24 hour emergency maintenance from our on-site maintenance team.



Location, location, location! Nestled at the foot of the First Watchung Mountain, Montclair is identified by its vibrant population, grand old homes, proximity to New York City and its thriving arts community. The second largest university in the state resides in Montclair as well as an art museum, live theaters, art galleries and a wide range of boutiques. Montclair's lively business districts are flush with restaurants, movie theaters, shops and nightlife. With a Walk Score of 92 out of 100, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue are