28 Gates Avenue Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

28 Gates Avenue Apartments

28 Gates Avenue · (205) 649-3223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 28 Gates Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
media room
gym
internet access
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra thick walls, and appliances. Choose from a variety of stylish finishes in our renovated kitchens and baths. Heat and hot water is included, as is 24 hour emergency maintenance from our on-site maintenance team.

Location, location, location! Nestled at the foot of the First Watchung Mountain, Montclair is identified by its vibrant population, grand old homes, proximity to New York City and its thriving arts community. The second largest university in the state resides in Montclair as well as an art museum, live theaters, art galleries and a wide range of boutiques. Montclair's lively business districts are flush with restaurants, movie theaters, shops and nightlife. With a Walk Score of 92 out of 100, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue are

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month to 1.5 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Municipal Parking Available.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Gates Avenue Apartments have any available units?
28 Gates Avenue Apartments has a unit available for $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Gates Avenue Apartments have?
Some of 28 Gates Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Gates Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
28 Gates Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Gates Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Gates Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 28 Gates Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 28 Gates Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does 28 Gates Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Gates Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Gates Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, 28 Gates Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 28 Gates Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, 28 Gates Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Gates Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Gates Avenue Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Gates Avenue Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Gates Avenue Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
