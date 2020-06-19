939 BOND ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction some paid utils

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Pet-Friendly 3BR 2FB apartment w/ MASTER SUITE in this beautiful new house. Be the FIRST to live here! Great location near Rt 1&9. 6 blocks to train. Bus stop on every corner! Pet breed and size restrictions apply. Monthly pet fee might apply. Cold water included. Tenant to pay any and all other utilities including - Heat, Hot Water, Electric, Gas and Cable. Tenant to also pay 1 month agency fee. Property is owner-occupied. Subject to credit/criminal/background check, past references and proof of income/employment. No exceptions.