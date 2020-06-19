All apartments in Elizabeth
939 BOND ST
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:13 PM

939 BOND ST

939 Bond Street · (908) 233-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

939 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201
Keighry Head

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Pet-Friendly 3BR 2FB apartment w/ MASTER SUITE in this beautiful new house. Be the FIRST to live here! Great location near Rt 1&9. 6 blocks to train. Bus stop on every corner! Pet breed and size restrictions apply. Monthly pet fee might apply. Cold water included. Tenant to pay any and all other utilities including - Heat, Hot Water, Electric, Gas and Cable. Tenant to also pay 1 month agency fee. Property is owner-occupied. Subject to credit/criminal/background check, past references and proof of income/employment. No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

