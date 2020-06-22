139 WASHINGTON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.The Master suite offers a private full bathroom and walk-in closet. Hard wood floors throughout. This is a beautiful apartment ready to move in and enjoy.UNIQUE LOCATION- very close to train station and bus stop to NYC.Lease application, credit check, income and employment verification, background check.