Elizabeth, NJ
139 WASHINGTON AVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:50 PM

139 WASHINGTON AVE

139 Washington Avenue · (908) 296-8090
Elizabeth
Location

139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07202

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.The Master suite offers a private full bathroom and walk-in closet. Hard wood floors throughout. This is a beautiful apartment ready to move in and enjoy.UNIQUE LOCATION- very close to train station and bus stop to NYC.Lease application, credit check, income and employment verification, background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
139 WASHINGTON AVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 WASHINGTON AVE have?
Some of 139 WASHINGTON AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
139 WASHINGTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 139 WASHINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabeth.
Does 139 WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
No, 139 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 139 WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 139 WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 139 WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 139 WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 139 WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 WASHINGTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
