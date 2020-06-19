2102 CITY PL

Amenities

Enjoy the sunrise from this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Peninsula at City Place! This home features wood flooring throughout and is approx 1,351 sqft. Enjoy your chef's kitchen featuring SS appliances and marble countertops with an open concept which allows for easy entertaining, and opens to the living and dining area. The master bedroom features an en suite updated bathroom with a double sink vanity and large walk -in custom California closet. The second bedroom is extremely spacious with great closet space. The in unit washer/dryer and garage parking makes this truly a place you'll want to call home! The unit is conveniently located in building 2 and close to all community amenities; fitness center, a children's play room, 24 concierge, and much more. Unlike any other community in the area, you can enjoy shopping, restaurants, and easy access to NYC all within your own complex. This is truly a special place along The Gold Coast.