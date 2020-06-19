All apartments in Edgewater
Find more places like 2102 CITY PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewater, NJ
/
2102 CITY PL
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:18 PM

2102 CITY PL

2102 City Place · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edgewater
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2102 City Place, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Enjoy the sunrise from this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Peninsula at City Place! This home features wood flooring throughout and is approx 1,351 sqft. Enjoy your chef's kitchen featuring SS appliances and marble countertops with an open concept which allows for easy entertaining, and opens to the living and dining area. The master bedroom features an en suite updated bathroom with a double sink vanity and large walk -in custom California closet. The second bedroom is extremely spacious with great closet space. The in unit washer/dryer and garage parking makes this truly a place you'll want to call home! The unit is conveniently located in building 2 and close to all community amenities; fitness center, a children's play room, 24 concierge, and much more. Unlike any other community in the area, you can enjoy shopping, restaurants, and easy access to NYC all within your own complex. This is truly a special place along The Gold Coast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 CITY PL have any available units?
2102 CITY PL has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edgewater, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edgewater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 CITY PL have?
Some of 2102 CITY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 CITY PL currently offering any rent specials?
2102 CITY PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 CITY PL pet-friendly?
No, 2102 CITY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewater.
Does 2102 CITY PL offer parking?
Yes, 2102 CITY PL does offer parking.
Does 2102 CITY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 CITY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 CITY PL have a pool?
No, 2102 CITY PL does not have a pool.
Does 2102 CITY PL have accessible units?
No, 2102 CITY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 CITY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 CITY PL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2102 CITY PL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Riello
99 Gorge Road
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr
Edgewater, NJ 07020
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter
Edgewater, NJ 07020

Similar Pages

Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater 2 Bedrooms
Edgewater Apartments with ParkingEdgewater Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Edgewater Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJLinden, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJ
Ridgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity