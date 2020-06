Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement. The backyard is an oasis featuring a beautiful large pool and large deck area which is great for entertaining. Comes fully furnished with all new indoor & outdoor furniture. Close to houses of worship.