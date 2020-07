Amenities

Your perfect Jersey Shore rental is here, available as an annual lease beginning September 9, 2020. This one bedroom upper level unit is bright and airy with new windows and hardwood floors throughout. The full bathroom has been recently updated with a new vanity and new flooring. Enjoy lap swimming in the onsite inground pool. Minutes away from ocean beaches, shopping and conveniently located near the parkway and route 18.