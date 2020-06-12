/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Norwood Avenue
89 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ
WINTER RENTAL 2020 !! GORGEOUS FURNISHED RANCH HOME IN PRIME SPOT IN DEAL!! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM BOTH BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
7 Campbell Court
7 Campbell Court, Deal, NJ
WINTER RENTAL in the heart of Deal. Charming fully furnished 3/4 bedroom cape. Eat in kitchenliving room, plus large den, updated baths. Newly renovated basement. Large yard with deck. Avail for winter 2020/21 Sept-June
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
77 Parker Avenue
77 Parker Avenue, Deal, NJ
Summer Rental !!!!!!This property is convenient to everything in the popular resort town of Deal. The beach and downtown attractions are nearby, Walking distance to shopping area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
96 Poplar Avenue
96 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 96 Poplar Avenue in Deal. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
28 Richmond Avenue
28 Richmond Avenue, Deal, NJ
Summer rental in the heart of Deal! Huge furnished front porch to enjoy the fresh ocean air & breezes all summer long ! furnished 4 + large bedrooms , 3 full baths, ample kitchen w/ granite counters, plenty of cabinet space & eat in dinette.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
11 Lakeview Road
11 Lakeview Road, Deal, NJ
Great Winter Rental. Spacious home with 5 large size bedrooms, updated kitchen and hardwood floors in living room and dining room. 3.5 baths , central air and gas heat. Enjoy sitting on the beautiful front porch or playing on the large side yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
111 Brighton Avenue
111 Brighton Avenue, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 3 BD/2 BATH UPDATED CUTE CAPE.ONE BEDROOM AND BATH ON THE MAIN FLOOR. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS EXTRA ROOM UPSTAIRS FOR STORAGE.EAT IN KITCHEN. SITTING ROOM OFF LIVING ROOM.PRIVATE FENCED IN BACK YARD.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
90 Neptune Avenue
90 Neptune Avenue, Deal, NJ
WINTER RENTAL - Seashore Colonial with loads of living space.3 floors of bedrooms and baths. 2nd floor has 4 bds/ 2 baths and the 3rd floor has 2 bds/ 1 bath. New wood floors on the main floor. Large wrap around porch.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
110 Monmouth Drive
110 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1932 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Excellent location in Deal Proper just 3 blocks to the beach. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath, plus kitchen, living room, dining room, den, and office. Hardwood floors all throughout. Laundry in the basement.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
17 Wyckoff Street
17 Wyckoff Street, Deal, NJ
WINTER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Deal this fully furnished & newly renovated home has hardwood floors, washer/dryer and is conveniently located to Monmouth University, transportation, shopping & beach. No smoking and no pets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
143 Monmouth Drive
143 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
WINTER RENTAL. Beautiful, spacious, fully furnished home with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, living room and den, large outdoor area and conveniently located in the heart of Deal. No smoking and no pets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
102 Monmouth Drive
102 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
WINTER RENTAL. Bright & spacious home with hardwood floors, newer bathrooms & kitchen, back deck, fully furnished & conveniently located. No smoking & no pets.
Results within 1 mile of Deal
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
742 Myrtle Avenue
742 Myrtle Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch in West Allenhurst. Lovely landscaped yard with an above ground POOL. Owners are currently installing central air and will be freshly staining the hardwood floors and painting the walls throughout
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
285 Highland Avenue
285 Highland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Large 3000 square foot home for Summer Rental in Elberon , Long Branch!! Home consists of 5 bedrooms 3 full bath , new kitchen , living room , dining room , large den , central air , plenty of closets , deck , and large fenced in backyard.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
191 Norgrove Avenue
191 Norgrove Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Great winter rental in a prime location. Clean and spacious house featuring 4 bedrooms, large open kitchen, and a beautiful deck. Available Sept. 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Come live in the beautiful Miramar! This LARGE 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers newly refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central AC, unique to the Miramar sunken tub.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
562 N Edgemere Drive
562 North Edgemere Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
Winter rental in Ocean Township school district has four bedrooms, two full baths with all the comforts and charm of home. Living room features stone fireplace with gas insert, french doors to screened in porch.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
616 Wildwood Road
616 Wildwood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
Newly renovated house in very popular West Allenhurst available for summer rental.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJFranklin Square, NYHewlett, NYRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NYWanamassa, NJ