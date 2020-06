Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking new construction

WINTER RENTAL SEPT 2020- MID MAY 2021 !! THIS NEWER 7 BEDROOM HOME HAS CERAMIC TILES & WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT .LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM ,KITCHEN,DEN,BEDROOM ,LAUNDRY & FULL BATH ALL ON THE FIRST FLOOR, THERE ARE 5 BEDROOMS ON THE SECOND FLOOR AND A FULL BATH IN THE HALL.MASTER BEDROOM HAS A FULL BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET.BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GREAT APPLIANCE PACKAGE .VERY FUNCTIONAL FOR STUDENTS OR A FAMILY.WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING,SCHOOLS,HOUSES OF WORSHIP & MASS TRANSIT.