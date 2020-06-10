/
furnished apartments
114 Furnished Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Norwood Avenue
89 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL 2020 !! GORGEOUS FURNISHED RANCH HOME IN PRIME SPOT IN DEAL!! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM BOTH BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED.
Deal
1 Unit Available
7 Campbell Court
7 Campbell Court, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL in the heart of Deal. Charming fully furnished 3/4 bedroom cape. Eat in kitchenliving room, plus large den, updated baths. Newly renovated basement. Large yard with deck. Avail for winter 2020/21 Sept-June
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Poplar Avenue
89 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY - Recently renovated Kitchen and Baths.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen,separate washer and dryer,each room has their own private bath.Private deck in rear, front porch,driveway. Close to Shopping, beach and Monmouth University.
Deal
1 Unit Available
28 Richmond Avenue
28 Richmond Avenue, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$32,000
Summer rental in the heart of Deal! Huge furnished front porch to enjoy the fresh ocean air & breezes all summer long ! furnished 4 + large bedrooms , 3 full baths, ample kitchen w/ granite counters, plenty of cabinet space & eat in dinette.
Deal
1 Unit Available
17 Wyckoff Street
17 Wyckoff Street, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Deal this fully furnished & newly renovated home has hardwood floors, washer/dryer and is conveniently located to Monmouth University, transportation, shopping & beach. No smoking and no pets.
Deal
1 Unit Available
143 Monmouth Drive
143 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3366 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Beautiful, spacious, fully furnished home with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, living room and den, large outdoor area and conveniently located in the heart of Deal. No smoking and no pets.
Deal
1 Unit Available
102 Monmouth Drive
102 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
7 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL. Bright & spacious home with hardwood floors, newer bathrooms & kitchen, back deck, fully furnished & conveniently located. No smoking & no pets.
Deal
1 Unit Available
1 Roseld Avenue
1 Roseld Avenue, Deal, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Once in the life time opportunity to live in desirable Deal affordable and private beach!!!.ALL YEAR AROUND. Beautiful Spacious one Bedroom, one Bathroom apartment all new and furnished with access to private beach.
Results within 1 mile of Deal
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.
1 Unit Available
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
300 Deal Lake Drive
300 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Winter Rental available Sep 13. Walk to the beach!! Fully furnished and renovated condo located on Deal Lake. Enjoy views of the lake and ocean.
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
251 Lawrence Avenue
251 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Immaculate Summer rental - Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Oakhurst. 4th room on first level for possible extra bedroom. Great house with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is newer. Hot tub in yard. Great deck for barbecuing.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
983 Norwood Avenue
983 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$46,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Gorgeous Pool! Come see this beautiful home in an amazing location in Long Branch. Home boasts private backyard oasis with concrete heated pool, hot tub & more.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
988 Elizabeth Terrace
988 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1287 sqft
WINTER RENTAL- 4bd/2 bath Ranch. Hardwood floors, finished basement with bath. Fully furnished, updated kitchen, laundry, plenty of parking & garage for storage. Monmouth University students welcome.
1 Unit Available
1048 Norwood Avenue
1048 Norwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$29,500
SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$33,000
SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
1 Unit Available
282 Jerome Avenue
282 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-Inground pool. Spacious ranch with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.Master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom with half bath. Hardwood floors throughout & Sun room with windows all around overlooking the pool area.
1 Unit Available
127 Adams Avenue
127 Adams Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Clean WINTER rental available Labor Day through the end of May. Spend fall, winter and spring months in this ranch style home that offers gleaming hardwood floors, redone bathrooms, washer and dryer, and private backyard. Home will come furnished.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
334 Norgrove Place
334 Norgrove Place, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished WINTER rental in walking distance to Monmouth University. This well maintained colonial home has 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms with 1 half bath.
1 Unit Available
7 Oakwood Avenue
7 Oakwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Adorable WINTER rental in Oakhurst only 1.5 miles to Monmouth University. This 3 bedroom ranch home has a large driveway, hardwood floors, central air, new and updated first floor bathroom and tons of natural light.
