7 CENTER LANE

Country living at its finest. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher features a finished basement and a 2 car garage, huge eat in Kitchen, new bathroom, new carpet, hardwood flooring, storage shed and did I mention a beautiful backyard. Hot summer nights can be cherished in the breezeway. Basement is finished for your entertaining needs and there is an extra room too! Come see this beauty, it wont last long! This property has a washer and dryer but there is a $35.00/ month fee for owner to take responsibility for working washer and dryer. This property does not have central air. Must meet income requirements and background check