All apartments in Millville
Find more places like Cumberland Green Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millville, NJ
/
Cumberland Green Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Cumberland Green Apartments

26 North Ladow Avenue · (856) 521-5048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Millville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26 North Ladow Avenue, Millville, NJ 08332

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23C · Avail. Sep 11

$1,283

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 16J · Avail. Sep 18

$1,283

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 25B · Avail. Oct 30

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cumberland Green Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Cumberland Green Apartments offers comfortable apartment living in Millville, NJ with spacious and inviting floor plans and a variety of community amenities. Located just minutes from route 55, Cumberland Green offers convenient access to the surrounding Millville and Vineland communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100.00- CO Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: 840 Non- Assigned Spaces- 2 available per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cumberland Green Apartments have any available units?
Cumberland Green Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,283 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cumberland Green Apartments have?
Some of Cumberland Green Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cumberland Green Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cumberland Green Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cumberland Green Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments offers parking.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments has a pool.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cumberland Green Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cumberland Green Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Millville 3 BedroomsMillville Apartments with Balcony
Millville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DEDover, DECamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJ
Bear, DELindenwold, NJNew Castle, DECollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBlackwood, NJClaymont, DE
Palmyra, NJProspect Park, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Wesley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity