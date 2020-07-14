Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cumberland Green Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Cumberland Green Apartments offers comfortable apartment living in Millville, NJ with spacious and inviting floor plans and a variety of community amenities. Located just minutes from route 55, Cumberland Green offers convenient access to the surrounding Millville and Vineland communities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100.00- CO Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: 840 Non- Assigned Spaces- 2 available per apartment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have any available units?
Cumberland Green Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,283 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cumberland Green Apartments have?
Some of Cumberland Green Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cumberland Green Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cumberland Green Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cumberland Green Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments offers parking.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments has a pool.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cumberland Green Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cumberland Green Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cumberland Green Apartments has units with air conditioning.