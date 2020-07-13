All apartments in Vineland
Find more places like Oak Valley Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vineland, NJ
/
Oak Valley Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Oak Valley Apartments

1301 S Lincoln Ave · (856) 347-5103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vineland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-103 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-411 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1085 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Valley Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
online portal
playground
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.

Nestled in Vineland, Cumberland County, Southern New Jersey, Oak Valley is situated in a rustic setting that is both quiet and private. Our mature wooded and well-maintained landscape makes Oak Valley an extraordinary rental community.

Oak Valley is less than an hour’s drive to Philadelphia or the shore areas and is conveniently located to shopping, schools, banks, and our regional hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1-1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: 65 lbs weight restriction and breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
fee: $500
Parking Details: Assigned parking; Open parking: second vehicle, guests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Valley Apartments have any available units?
Oak Valley Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Valley Apartments have?
Some of Oak Valley Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Valley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Valley Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Valley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Valley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oak Valley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oak Valley Apartments offers parking.
Does Oak Valley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Valley Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Valley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oak Valley Apartments has a pool.
Does Oak Valley Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oak Valley Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Valley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Valley Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Valley Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Valley Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Oak Valley Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vineland 2 BedroomsVineland Apartments with Balcony
Vineland Apartments with ParkingVineland Dog Friendly Apartments
Vineland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DEDover, DECamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJArdmore, PA
Lindenwold, NJNew Castle, DENarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJ
Bryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PACroydon, PABoothwyn, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity