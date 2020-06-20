84 CRESTHILL AVE

Amenities

This stunning and completely renovated colonial style home situated on one of the most desirable streets is now available for rent! Turn key ready for the particular renter! Pay attention to detail!!! Formal living room and dining room boasts moldings thru out. Updated kitchen w/breakfast area, powder room, beaming hardwood floors. Second level offers a master suite w/bathroom, two additional bedrooms, beautifully updated bathroom, hardwood floors. Finished full basement w/rec room, office, storage. Paver patio and driveway, luscious grass and covered paver porch (w/optional screen), manicured lawn and one car garage. Central air and hot air system, ductless AC/Heat unit in master bedroom as an extra. Absolutely No Pets, no exception. Security deposit one and half months and realtor fee one month applies.