Clifton, NJ
84 CRESTHILL AVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:57 PM

84 CRESTHILL AVE

84 Cresthill Avenue · (973) 696-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84 Cresthill Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07012
Rosemawr

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning and completely renovated colonial style home situated on one of the most desirable streets is now available for rent! Turn key ready for the particular renter! Pay attention to detail!!! Formal living room and dining room boasts moldings thru out. Updated kitchen w/breakfast area, powder room, beaming hardwood floors. Second level offers a master suite w/bathroom, two additional bedrooms, beautifully updated bathroom, hardwood floors. Finished full basement w/rec room, office, storage. Paver patio and driveway, luscious grass and covered paver porch (w/optional screen), manicured lawn and one car garage. Central air and hot air system, ductless AC/Heat unit in master bedroom as an extra. Absolutely No Pets, no exception. Security deposit one and half months and realtor fee one month applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 CRESTHILL AVE have any available units?
84 CRESTHILL AVE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 CRESTHILL AVE have?
Some of 84 CRESTHILL AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 CRESTHILL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
84 CRESTHILL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 CRESTHILL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 84 CRESTHILL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 84 CRESTHILL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 84 CRESTHILL AVE does offer parking.
Does 84 CRESTHILL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 CRESTHILL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 CRESTHILL AVE have a pool?
No, 84 CRESTHILL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 84 CRESTHILL AVE have accessible units?
No, 84 CRESTHILL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 84 CRESTHILL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 CRESTHILL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 CRESTHILL AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 CRESTHILL AVE has units with air conditioning.
