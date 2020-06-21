All apartments in Clifton
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

23 BARRISTER ST

23 Barrister St · (917) 301-1681
Location

23 Barrister St, Clifton, NJ 07013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,990

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
sauna
Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available. Generous rooms & closets, beautiful updates such as gleaming wood floors, cherry kitchen cabinets, gas fireplaces, & a unique third bonus bedroom, perfect for guest, au pair or office. Huge master with walk-in closet & oversized ensuite bath w/separate shower + tub. A private deck and patio overlook the fountain. Huge family room/rec room has sliding doors to patio, a fabulous laundry room, powder room & access to attached garage. This is a popular gated community, with spectacular outdoor pool, clubhouse, gym, sauna and great visitor parking! One of the best units in Cambridge Crossing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 BARRISTER ST have any available units?
23 BARRISTER ST has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 BARRISTER ST have?
Some of 23 BARRISTER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 BARRISTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
23 BARRISTER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 BARRISTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 23 BARRISTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 23 BARRISTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 23 BARRISTER ST does offer parking.
Does 23 BARRISTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 BARRISTER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 BARRISTER ST have a pool?
Yes, 23 BARRISTER ST has a pool.
Does 23 BARRISTER ST have accessible units?
No, 23 BARRISTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 23 BARRISTER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 BARRISTER ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 BARRISTER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 BARRISTER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
