23 BARRISTER ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking sauna

Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available. Generous rooms & closets, beautiful updates such as gleaming wood floors, cherry kitchen cabinets, gas fireplaces, & a unique third bonus bedroom, perfect for guest, au pair or office. Huge master with walk-in closet & oversized ensuite bath w/separate shower + tub. A private deck and patio overlook the fountain. Huge family room/rec room has sliding doors to patio, a fabulous laundry room, powder room & access to attached garage. This is a popular gated community, with spectacular outdoor pool, clubhouse, gym, sauna and great visitor parking! One of the best units in Cambridge Crossing!