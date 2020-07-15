/
/
butler
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM
47 Apartments for rent in Butler, NJ📍
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
818 RIVER PL
818 River Place, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Just Reduced! Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Summit Ave
15 Summit Avenue, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch Home On A Dead-End Street With Easy Access To Route 23 & Schools! Enjoy A Lovely Front Porch & Spacious Level Backyard! Don't Miss This One! This Home Offers An Expansive Living Room With Hardwood
1 of 17
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
Results within 1 mile of Butler
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
5 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
7307 COVENTRY CT
7307 Coventry Court, Riverdale, NJ
Studio
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7307 COVENTRY CT in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Butler
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,955
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,945
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
2 Units Available
Pompton Lakes
Pompton Hills
615 Hamburg Tpke, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pompton Hills feels like a small town where everything you need is close by. Routes 280, 80, 46, 3 and 4 are all nearby. An express bus to New York City stops in front of the building and a train station is just minutes away.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1019 RINGWOOD AVE
1019 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit #4 of a newer construction 4-unit TWH Complex. First floor has hardwood floors, kitchen has all brand new S.S.Appliances. Second floor has 2 Nice Br's, Mbr with a bath, main bath and new wall to wall carpet. Attic has lots of room for storage.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10411 WARRENS WAY
10411 Warrens Way, Wanaque, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10411 WARRENS WAY in Wanaque. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 ALPINE RD
5 Alpine Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor rental in sought after Towaco section of Montville! Enter into updated eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, newer cabinets and newer applicances! Kitchen flows into the open living room with gleaming hardwood
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 VIRGINIA AVE
5 Virginia Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOMS 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
574 Newark-Pompton Tpk - 02
574 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,600
960 sqft
Approximately 1440 sq. ft. of retail or office space available in established neighborhood shopping center in Pompton Plains, NJ. Ample Parking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 BONNIEVIEW LN
21 Bonnieview Lane, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
YOUNG COLONIAL RENTAL-GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD-ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES- GOURMET KIT, GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES,-,CENTER ISLAND, HDWD FLRS, 1ST FLOOR BDRM/OFFICE WITH FULL BATH..
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pompton Lakes
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
Studio
$2,395
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5512 TUDOR DR
5512 Tudor Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Fabulous 2nd floor Darian Model fully renovated and gorgeous! Cathedral ceilings, private deck. Walk-in closet in Master BR w/closet organizer. New W/W carpet. Pictures are from 2018. HW covered. All appliances, water & sewer included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1102 CHATFIELD DR
1102 Chatfield Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Butler
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
35 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,692
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,708
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,625
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
2 Units Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Butler area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Essex County College, and Hudson County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Butler from include New York, Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth, and Bayonne.