218 BEVERLY HILL RD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

218 BEVERLY HILL RD

218 Beverly Hill Road · (201) 702-0223
Location

218 Beverly Hill Road, Clifton, NJ 07012
Allwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr. bdrm, sitting area and a full mstr.bath. The basement is partially finished & includes a game room, utility rm., washer/dryer. Great for commuters all major highways accessible. City bus stop a few blocks away. ***Multiple Lease Applications submitted. HIGHEST & BEST due Tues. 6/16@ noon***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 BEVERLY HILL RD have any available units?
218 BEVERLY HILL RD has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 BEVERLY HILL RD have?
Some of 218 BEVERLY HILL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 BEVERLY HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
218 BEVERLY HILL RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 BEVERLY HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 218 BEVERLY HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 218 BEVERLY HILL RD offer parking?
No, 218 BEVERLY HILL RD does not offer parking.
Does 218 BEVERLY HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 BEVERLY HILL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 BEVERLY HILL RD have a pool?
No, 218 BEVERLY HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 218 BEVERLY HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 218 BEVERLY HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 218 BEVERLY HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 BEVERLY HILL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 BEVERLY HILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 BEVERLY HILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
