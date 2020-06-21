218 BEVERLY HILL RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher game room oven

Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr. bdrm, sitting area and a full mstr.bath. The basement is partially finished & includes a game room, utility rm., washer/dryer. Great for commuters all major highways accessible. City bus stop a few blocks away. ***Multiple Lease Applications submitted. HIGHEST & BEST due Tues. 6/16@ noon***